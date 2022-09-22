Brazil expands port privatisation scheme

The Brazilian government is expanding its port privatisation scheme putting both Rio de Janeiro’s port authority Companhia Docas do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) and Pará state port authority Companhia Docas do Pará (CDP) on the sales block.

“Simultaneously with the privatisation of CDRJ, the ports of Rio de Janeiro, Itaguaí, Niterói and Angra dos Reis will be offered to the private sector,” the infrastructure ministry said in a release, adding that the the privatisation of Docas do Pará includes the concession of the ports of Belém, Vila do Conde and Santarém.

Earlier this year, the government held an auction for the concession of Espírito Santo state port authority Codesa and has committed to sell the 35-year concession for Santos port in São Paulo state, the country’s biggest port, by the end of this year.