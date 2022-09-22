AmericasPorts and Logistics

Brazil expands port privatisation scheme

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2022
0 12 1 minute read
Docas do Rio Port Authority

The Brazilian government is expanding its port privatisation scheme putting both Rio de Janeiro’s port authority Companhia Docas do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) and Pará state port authority Companhia Docas do Pará (CDP) on the sales block.

“Simultaneously with the privatisation of CDRJ, the ports of Rio de Janeiro, Itaguaí, Niterói and Angra dos Reis will be offered to the private sector,” the infrastructure ministry said in a release, adding that the the privatisation of Docas do Pará includes the concession of the ports of Belém, Vila do Conde and Santarém.

Earlier this year, the government held an auction for the concession of Espírito Santo state port authority Codesa and has committed to sell the 35-year concession for Santos port in São Paulo state, the country’s biggest port, by the end of this year.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 22, 2022
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button