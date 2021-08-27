Brazil eyes more rigs as utilisation hits 92%

Esgian Rig Analytics shows that there are 22 rigs currently drilling offshore Brazil, and oil and gas companies are expected to ramp up activity further with a recent surge in tendering activity.

According to Esgian, from January 2021 to the current day, there have been 50% more rig days contracted in Brazil than the entire total awarded during 2020, with a total of 22.2 years of backlog added so far.

International oil companies have been increasingly active in the country and account for approximately 35% of the total rig contract backlog awarded this year. Meanwhile, there are still several active rig tenders in the market, mainly from Petrobras.