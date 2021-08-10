AmericasPorts and Logistics

Brazil to hold port auctions this week

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 10, 2021
0 191 1 minute read
Wilson Sons

The Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários (ANTAQ), Brazil’s national agency for waterway transportation, will hold an auction to lease areas in the ports of Amapá, Ceará and Salvador on Friday.

At the Port of Santana, an area measuring just over 3,185 square metres will be auctioned for a term of 25 years. The area is intended for the movement of bulk vegetable solids, especially soy bran.

An area of 6,000 square metres is available for 25 years at the Port of Fortaleza for handling bulk vegetable solids, in particular grain wheat.

The third site, at the Port of Salvador, measures more than 16,700 square metres and is available for a lease of 10 years for general, project and containerised cargo.

Eduardo Nery, general director of ANTAQ, said in a statement that auctioning the port areas “means attracting private investment and providing the sector with more infrastructure, ensuring more modernity and more efficiency for our facilities.”

Information about the auctions can be found at www.gov.br/antaq/pt-br/assuntos/leiloes.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 10, 2021
0 191 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button