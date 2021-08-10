Brazil to hold port auctions this week

The Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários (ANTAQ), Brazil’s national agency for waterway transportation, will hold an auction to lease areas in the ports of Amapá, Ceará and Salvador on Friday.

At the Port of Santana, an area measuring just over 3,185 square metres will be auctioned for a term of 25 years. The area is intended for the movement of bulk vegetable solids, especially soy bran.

An area of 6,000 square metres is available for 25 years at the Port of Fortaleza for handling bulk vegetable solids, in particular grain wheat.

The third site, at the Port of Salvador, measures more than 16,700 square metres and is available for a lease of 10 years for general, project and containerised cargo.

Eduardo Nery, general director of ANTAQ, said in a statement that auctioning the port areas “means attracting private investment and providing the sector with more infrastructure, ensuring more modernity and more efficiency for our facilities.”

Information about the auctions can be found at www.gov.br/antaq/pt-br/assuntos/leiloes.