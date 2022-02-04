AmericasPorts and Logistics

Brazil to hold public hearings next week on privatisation of two ports in São Paulo

Kim Biggar
February 4, 2022
Porto de Santos

Brazil’s national water transport agency ANTAQ will hold public hearings, on February 7 and 10, related to the planned concessions of the Port of São Sebastião and the Port of Santos, respectively. The hearings are intended to enable stakeholder input to improve the technical and legal documents for the bidding process.

The contract term for the Port of São Sebastião concession will be 25 years, with a proposed minimum fee of R$33.3m and estimated required investments of R$3.3m. The public consultation period will be open until February 9.

The concession period for the Port of Santos will be 35 years, extendable for up to five years. The cost of planned infrastructure improvements to be completed at the port over the contract term is estimated at R$16bn. The public consultation period will continue until March 16.

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

