Brazil to hold public hearings next week on privatisation of two ports in São Paulo

Brazil’s national water transport agency ANTAQ will hold public hearings, on February 7 and 10, related to the planned concessions of the Port of São Sebastião and the Port of Santos, respectively. The hearings are intended to enable stakeholder input to improve the technical and legal documents for the bidding process.

The contract term for the Port of São Sebastião concession will be 25 years, with a proposed minimum fee of R$33.3m and estimated required investments of R$3.3m. The public consultation period will be open until February 9.

The concession period for the Port of Santos will be 35 years, extendable for up to five years. The cost of planned infrastructure improvements to be completed at the port over the contract term is estimated at R$16bn. The public consultation period will continue until March 16.