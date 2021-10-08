Brazil to offer leases for two more terminals at Port of Santos

The Government of Brazil has requested authorization from the Federal Court of Accounts (Tribunal de Contas da União, TCU) to offer the lease of an area called STS11 at the Port of Santos for the development of a terminal dedicated to the export of grains and sugar. An auction for the lease is planned for the first half of 2022.

The federal Investment Partnership Program (Programa de Parcerias de Investimentos, PPI) said in a release on October 6 that it expects investment of more than $30m in the terminal. The lease duration will be 25 years.

In a separate release on the same day, the PPI said Brazil’s National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ) has extended the period for public consultation regarding the lease of the STS 53 terminal at the port to November 16.

This terminal is intended for the handling and storage of fertilizers and sulfates. The expansion and modernization of the port infrastructure requires investment estimated at about $119m, for the construction of warehouses, and the acquisition of a rail loading system and equipment for transporting bulk cargoes. The contract term is 25 years and the auction is scheduled for August 2022.