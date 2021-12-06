AmericasEnvironmentRegulatoryTankers

Brazilian federal police recommend prosecuting ship owner, captain and chief engineer for 2019 oil spill

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Brazil’s federal police have completed a two-year investigation into a major oil spill off the country’s coast in the summer of 2019, and have recommended in a report submitted to the Federal Judicial Power of Rio Grande do Norte that charges be laid against a Greek oil tanker – which has so far not been named publicly – as well as its captain and chief engineer. If further action is decided on, they will be indicted for pollution crime and non-compliance with environmental obligations. Brazil is also expected to seek payment for damages; the cost for cleanup of the oil was almost $48m.

Between August 2019, when the spill was first discovered, and March 2020, oil reached more than 2,250 km of coastline in northeast Brazil. Over 4.500 tons of oil have been recovered from the ocean and beaches.

“The Federal Police, based on the evidence and other elements of conviction produced, concluded that there was sufficient evidence that an oil tanker flying the Greek flag was responsible for the launch of the oleaginous substance that reached the Brazilian coast,” the police said on December 2.

In November 2019, Brazilian authorities said the Bouboulina (pictured), owned by Greece’s Delta Tankers, was responsible for the spill.  Delta Tankers denied the claim.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button