Brazilian minister goes on port concession roadshow

Brazilian minister of infrastructure Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas has been touring Europe and the Middle East, seeking investors for the country’s coming port, infrastructure and transport concessions. Brazil is hoping to realize investment of more than $4bn for its transportation infrastructure.

Among the lease auctions are two fuel areas at the Port of Santos.

“It is always important to know, present and listen to market demands. In five days in the United States, we were able to meet with more than 40 different investor groups, and it will be no different on this trip to Europe and the Middle East. We see the great interest in the Brazilian infrastructure package, which is already a great reality and will transform the future of Brazil,” said the minister.