AmericasOffshore

Brazilian president replaces mines and energy minister

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 12, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Petrobras

On May 9, Petrobras announced it was increasing refinery gate diesel prices by 8.9%. Two days later, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro replaced Bento Albuquerque as mines and energy minister.

Albuquerque joins Joaquim Silva e Luna and Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco – both former CEOs of Petrobas – in being dismissed by Bolsonaro over fuel prices.

Adolfo Sachsida, a senior strategic advisor at the economy ministry, has been promoted to head up the mines and energy ministry.

In April, Bolsonaro nominated Jose Mauro Coelho to serve as Petrobras CEO, replacing Silva e Luna, who had himself replaced Castello Branco a year earlier. Bolsonaro has long complained of the company’s market-based pricing policy, but has repeatedly nominated CEOs who support that policy. In fact, on May 6, Coelho said he will not deviate from the policy, reiterating the stance he expressed before taking office.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMay 12, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button