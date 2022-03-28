Brazilian president reported to have decided to remove Petrobras CEO

Brazilian weekly news magazine Veja has reported that President Jair Bolsonaro plans to remove Joaquim Silva e Luna as CEO of state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA (better known as Petrobras).

The company announced on March 10 an increase in prices for diesel and gasoline, angering Bolsonaro.

Silva e Luna was appointed in April 2021 after Bolsanaro fired Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco, whom Bolsanaro had also criticised for allowing fuel prices to rise.

Petrobras had not increased prices for 57 days prior to March 10, while oil prices around the world were rising in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.