Brazilian state moves to develop offshore wind energy and green hydrogen projects

The government of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last week with Neoenergia, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, to pursue the development of offshore wind power and a project for the production of green hydrogen.

The MOU calls for cooperation in other opportunities related to energy or the electrification of industries linked to the green hydrogen pilot project. In addition, it provides for assessments necessary for the development of the value chain, supply chain and port infrastructure in the port of Rio Grande for the purpose of developing the Águas Claras offshore wind power generation project.

According to Neoenergia, the Águas Claras project includes four wind farms, with a projected capacity to serve 13% of the state’s energy demand.

