Brazil’s CBO secures Equinor contract for PSV trio

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 7, 2022
Brazilian offshore vessel owner and services player CBO has secured a contract with Equinor for three platform supply vessels to support the Norwegian operator’s projects in Brazil.

The deal, with an undisclosed value, is for three years and comes with two additional one-year options attached. 

In addition to the recently acquired 2022-built large PSV CBO Wiser, the 2012-built Rem Mistral and the 2007-built Siddis Sailor were bareboat chartered to meet the contracts, scheduled to start in the first half of this year. CBO said the Siddis Sailor will be used on an interim basis until the final vessel is available.

All three ships will be Brazilian-registered and will increase CBO’s operated fleet to 44 vessels, including 22 PSVs.

