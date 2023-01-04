AmericasPorts and Logistics

Brazil’s incoming minister of ports says Port of Santos will not be privatised

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 4, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Porto de Santos

Marcio Franca, who serves as minister of ports and airports in President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva’s new government, told Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in December that the Port of Santos, Brazil’s largest port, located southeast of Sao Paulo, will not be privatised, as planned by the previous government.

“The (privatisation) auction will not take place,” Franca said. “The port authority will remain state-owned.”

The government, he said, must retain its ability to regulate the sector.

Franca noted that private companies might become involved in operating terminals at the port.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 4, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button