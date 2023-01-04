Brazil’s incoming minister of ports says Port of Santos will not be privatised

Marcio Franca, who serves as minister of ports and airports in President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva’s new government, told Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in December that the Port of Santos, Brazil’s largest port, located southeast of Sao Paulo, will not be privatised, as planned by the previous government.

“The (privatisation) auction will not take place,” Franca said. “The port authority will remain state-owned.”

The government, he said, must retain its ability to regulate the sector.

Franca noted that private companies might become involved in operating terminals at the port.