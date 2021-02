Offshore vessel owner OceanPact Serviços Marítimos has raised R$1.22bn ($227.3m) via an IPO on the Brazilian Exchange this week.

OceanPact says it will use the funds to expand its fleet and other equipment. The company currently owns four PSVs, three AHTS vessels and an OCV according to VesselsValue.

OceanPact offers environmental protection, maritime logistics, survey and subsea services.