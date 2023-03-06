Breakwater Energy acquires 25% of Repsol’s global upstream business

EIG Global Energy Partners, an institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, headquartered in Washington, D.C., last week announced the completion of its acquisition of a 25% interest in Repsol Upstream, a newly formed, gas-weighted exploration and production company comprising Repsol’s entire global upstream oil and gas business.

Breakwater Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of EIG, acquired the 25% interest in Repsol Upstream for total consideration of approximately $4.8bn, including debt, with Repsol holding the remaining 75%.

Repsol Upstream owns and operates Repsol’s globally diversified portfolio of upstream assets, comprising more than 600,000 boe/d of production and operations in 15 countries.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction with a global company that shares our commitment to reducing emissions while meeting the world’s energy demands,” said R. Blair Thomas, EIG’s Chairman and CEO. “The transaction sets Repsol Upstream on a path toward an accelerated decarbonisation future, strong cash flow generation and potential market liquidity.’’

EIG will have the right to nominate two members to Repsol Upstream’s eight-member board of directors. Four will be nominated by Repsol and the remaining two will be independent. EIG will also appoint two senior executives to Repsol Upstream’s leadership team, one to serve as ESG Director and the other to lead special projects, including IPO preparedness.