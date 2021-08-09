Briese Schiffahrt adds boxship pair at Huanghai Shipbuilding

German shipowner Briese Schiffahrt is back for more feeder boxships at Huanghai Shipbuilding after placing an order for four 1,800 teu vessels in June this year.

The Leer-based firm has exercised an option to add two more 1,800 teu boxships, scheduled for delivery in 2023. The vessels are 172 m long and classed by Bureau Veritas. No price has been revealed.

The latest order takes Briese Schiffahrt’s containership order tally to 10 ships this year. In addition to the six ships ordered at Huanghai Shipbuilding, the company has also ordered four 1,900 teu containerships at Huangpu Wenchong, slated for delivery in 2023.