Briese Schiffahrts in for four Wenchong 1,900 teu units

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 26, 2021
Briese Schiffahrts has ordered four 1,900 teu units at Huangpu Wenchong in China according to Clarkson Research Services. The ships are all for 2023 delivery. No price has been revealed.

State-run Wenchong has cornered the market with its 1,900 teu design, which has been marketing for more than a decade.

Other owners who have ordered the same ship design this year include Hong Kong-based Asean Seas Line and Shanghai-based China United Lines (CU Lines).

Shipping database Equasis lists Briese Schiffahrts with 71 ships in its fleet, a mix of containerships, general cargo vessels, research vessels, fishing support vessels and one bulk carrier.

