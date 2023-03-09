Briggs Marine expands fleet with newbuild order in Spain

UK marine services company Briggs Marine has placed an order at Spanish shipbuilder Freire Shipyard for a new maintenance support vessel due to enter service in Q4 2024.

The 40-m-long newbuild will form part of Briggs’ charter fleet and is expected to enhance and expand the company’s offering across a range of industries including defence, ports and harbours, energy and utilities, construction and offshore renewables.

Briggs said the vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings in the UK and overseas. In addition, the vessel has been designed for support of other tasks including ROV deployment, survey duties, diving, subsea investigation, seabed preparation tasks and other marine project activities.

The vessel will be compliant with the latest and proposed future emissions standards and also be able to embrace emerging technologies to utilise transitional fuels and offer drop-in battery capacity to allow zero carbon operations in some circumstances.

“This latest vessel order further demonstrates Briggs’ commitment to maintaining its position as the UK’s nearshore marine experts. The vessel will further enhance our marine project support capability for both the growing renewables sector as well as the more traditional marine construction tasks upon which Briggs has built its solid reputation,” said managing director Collieson Briggs.