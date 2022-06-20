Briggs Marine secures CTV contract for Scottish offshore wind farm

UK marine services company Briggs Marine has won a contract to deliver crew transfer vessel (CTV) services to the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, currently under construction 15 km off the Fife coast of Scotland.

The contract will see Briggs Marine utilising its vessel, Forth Engineer, to provide transfer of technicians to turbines, substations and construction vessels, as well as providing a cargo-carrying capability to support construction and operations.

Rob Baker, group general manager at Briggs Marine, said: “The Forth Engineer will be crewed by fully qualified and experienced, locally based personnel. We know local expertise is important to NnG and Briggs Marine can fulfil this, whilst also ensuring that the equally important areas of capability, resilience and flexibility are also maintained. We will continue to emphasise these to ensure operational confidence in the services that we provide for NnG.”

The 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe wind farm project is located off the east coast of Scotland and covers an area of approximately 105 sq km. EDF Renewables acquired the wind farm in 2018 and in 2019 sold a 50% stake to the Irish energy company, ESB. The wind farm will supply electricity for around 375,000 homes and offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.