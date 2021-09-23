British Columbia moves to develop long-term shipbuilding strategy

The Government of British Columbia has appointed an advisory committee to recommend strategic actions for government and industry to support robust, sustainable and innovative shipbuilding, ship repair and related marine industries in British Columbia, a Canadian province on the Pacific Ocean.

The BC Shipbuilding Advisory Committee comprises two separate bodies: the BC Shipbuilding Industry Working Group and the BC Shipbuilding Innovation Advisory Council.

The BC Shipbuilding Industry Working Group, chaired by Robert Allan, president of the Association of BC Marine Industries, includes sector experts who will have an active role in advancing sector initiatives in the near and longer term.

The BC Shipbuilding Innovation Advisory Council, chaired by Brenda Eaton, chair of BC Ferry Services’ board of directors, will provide high-level guidance and objective feedback to the Industry Working Group. The council will also advise on engagement and consultation with stakeholders. It includes senior representation from the B.C. and federal governments, labour and academia.

B.C.’s shipbuilding strategy will have four main objectives:

To build and support the capacity and competitiveness of B.C. shipyards to win more shipbuilding contracts, and refit-repair and maintenance work.

To advance innovation, including low-carbon technologies, to help B.C. become a hub of green, low-carbon marine vessels.

To expand B.C.’s market share and opportunities related to shipbuilding and supply chains.

To support marine workforce development, addressing labour shortages, equity and inclusion in the B.C. shipbuilding industry.

The advisory committee will deliver a final report and recommendations to the B.C. government in summer 2022.