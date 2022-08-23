EuropeOffshore

British drilling workers to vote on industrial action

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2022
0 0 1 minute read

The UK’s summer of discontent, which has seen professions from barristers to dockworkers vote to strike, has another workforce mulling whether to down tools.

Unite the union is balloting over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA). The ballot closes on September 27. It follows Unite members rejecting a 5% pay offer. The UKDCA which covers around 600 workers includes a number of major offshore contractors including Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s UKDCA members are always the first to suffer when there is a downturn offshore and the last to benefit when there is an upturn – that’s if they even benefit at all. UKDCA drill crews have had no meaningful pay increase for a number of years despite the consistently high price of oil and gas, and record operator profits. Our members have their union’s full support in fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions offshore.”

With inflation standing at a 40-year high, strikes have become commonplace across the UK this summer with postal workers, train drivers and telecom employees also signing up for militant action.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 23, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button