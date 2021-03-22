EnvironmentEuropeShipyards

British green shipbuilding fund launched

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 22, 2021
1 253 1 minute read

The British government under Boris Johnson is determined to rejuvenate the nation’s shipbuilding sector with a host of nearly shuttered yards given a new shot over the past year.

Keen to jump up the shipbuilding tech rankings, the government has today launched a £20m ($27.7m) competition to drive green shipping breakthroughs.

The fund will be used to support the development of prototype vessels and port infrastructure that could then be rolled out widely, propelling the UK’s shipping sector towards net zero.

The government is encouraging scientists and academics to collaborate with UK shipping, ports and shipbuilders to enter ambitious proposals into the competition.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said today: “We have a proud shipbuilding history, and together with industry, I am determined to build on that as we look to develop the innovations of the future and meet our net-zero target. We are revolutionising maritime technology, and from electric boats to hydrogen ports, we will change the way this country sails forever, and bring jobs and prosperity to the UK.”

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 22, 2021
1 253 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. £20M? Someone tell Grant Shapps that rowing boats are already “zero emissions vessels”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button