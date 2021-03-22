British green shipbuilding fund launched

The British government under Boris Johnson is determined to rejuvenate the nation’s shipbuilding sector with a host of nearly shuttered yards given a new shot over the past year.

Keen to jump up the shipbuilding tech rankings, the government has today launched a £20m ($27.7m) competition to drive green shipping breakthroughs.

The fund will be used to support the development of prototype vessels and port infrastructure that could then be rolled out widely, propelling the UK’s shipping sector towards net zero.

The government is encouraging scientists and academics to collaborate with UK shipping, ports and shipbuilders to enter ambitious proposals into the competition.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said today: “We have a proud shipbuilding history, and together with industry, I am determined to build on that as we look to develop the innovations of the future and meet our net-zero target. We are revolutionising maritime technology, and from electric boats to hydrogen ports, we will change the way this country sails forever, and bring jobs and prosperity to the UK.”