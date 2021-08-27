British Ports Association calls for action on supply chain pressures

EuropePorts and Logistics

The British Ports Association (BPA), the trade organisation for the UK’s port sector, has called on the UK government to meet the demands from the haulage industry to relieve pressure on the key supply chains.

The BPA has stressed that the lack of haulage capacity has contributed to inefficiencies across the supply chain, leading to lengthy waiting times at ports and significant cost increases.

Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the BPA, said: “As many have warned, Covid and Brexit have obviously contributed to haulier shortages and we are very supportive of the haulage industry’s calls for a review of the post Brexit immigration rules for European based HGV drivers. Action is needed now, particularly ahead of the introduction of new enforcement controls for imports in January which could add more pressures on the supply chain.”

