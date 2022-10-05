British rotor sail manufacturer ties with COSCO’s shipyard division

Anemoi Marine Technologies, a UK provider of rotor sails, has reached an agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (CHI), one of China’s major shipbuilding organisations. CHI has nine yards capable of up to 7.5m dwt annual production across all major vessel segments and a significant global customer base.

CHI customers will now have the option to install Anemoi’s rotor sails on newbuild vessels or retrofit during dry dock. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies can offer a turnkey installation solution to customers.

Nick Contopoulos, COO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, said: “This is another exciting landmark for Anemoi and will accelerate the take-up of our emission reduction technology. We are proud to have secured the commitment of a top Chinese yard group. C

Anemoi already has over 170 staff at its production and assembly facilities in Jiangsu province in eastern China and is currently scaling up production capacity.

Large commercial vessels featuring wind-assisted propulsion – including Anemoi’s tech – has recently passed the 1m dwt cargo carrying capacity mark, according to data from the International Windship Association (IWSA).

“With fifty wind propulsion system rigs installed to-date on those 21 ships, and an anticipated 100 rigs installed milestone to be passed by the end of 2023, the price of propulsion technology is coming down. Reaching the one-hundred rigs installed milestone will represent an important market marker for wind propulsion technology in particular,” said Gavin Allwright, IWSA secretary general.