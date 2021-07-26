British universities explore converting ocean energy into hydrogen and ammonia

The University of Strathclyde has announced that it will lead the £10m ($13.75m) multi-disciplinary Ocean-REFuel: Ocean Renewable Energy Fuels project which will explore ways of converting wind power and ocean energy into hydrogen and ammonia for use in heating, energy storage and difficult to decarbonise road, marine and aviation transport applications.

The five-year project also includes research teams from the Universities of Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle upon Tyne, and Imperial College London.

28 industrial partners, including BP, Scottish Power, National Grid, ENI along with the UK Health & Safety Executive, will also collaborate to produce a blueprint for the first integrated ocean renewable fuel production facility.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK minister for energy, clean growth and climate change, said: “The waters around the UK offer abundant prospects for clean energy. Ensuring that we can tap the full potential of our natural resources will be vital in meeting our bold climate change commitments.”