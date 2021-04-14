Broker IFCHOR gets into the carbon credit game

Another shipbroker is looking to get into the carbon credits business. Lausanne-headquartered IFCHOR has teamed with carbon specialist ClearBlue Markets to launch a new carbon emissions services for shipping, following in the footsteps of France’s Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS).

The new partnership, called IFCHOR ClearBlue Oceans, will offer carbon emissions advisory and brokerage services for shipping industry clients, starting out with a range of offset proposals. IFCHOR ClearBlue Oceans will also advise on the evolving regulatory environment, helping shipowners prepare for future compliance under mandatory carbon pricing regimes or guide on policy and legislation for funding and development of more permanent carbon reduction solutions for the shipping industry.

In December last year, Paris-headquartered BRS became the first shipbroker to offer emissions consulting services and carbon credits brokerage.

Shipowners looking at carbon credits have jumped in recent months. Two famous Hong Kong shipping lines, Wah Kwong and Pacific Basin, have both debuted carbon credit schemes as have large containerlines such as MSC and CMA CGM while the new boss of Mitsui OSK Lines this month said Japan’s largest shipping line will likely push ahead with carbon credits.