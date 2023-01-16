EuropeTankers

Brokers report Tsakos has sold entire MR fleet

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 16, 2023
Multiple broking reports list Tsakos selling its entire ice-class MR fleet. The Greek owner is reported selling six ageing ships to Middle Eastern interests for $21m each, although the ships in question remain on Tsakos’s fleet list on its website.

The ships in question are the 18-year-old, 53,100 dwt sister ships Afrodite, Ajax, Apollon, Ariadne, Adis and Artemis – all built at Hyundai Mipo.

Brokers describe the price as firm with the sale coming just three weeks before the European Union ban on Russian-linked product tankers kicking in.

