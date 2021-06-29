BRS, Deltamarin and Bureau Veritas form new partnership to lead owners towards decarbonisation

Three global players, Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS), Deltamarin, and Bureau Veritas have agreed to forge a new partnership which will offer a range of tools and services to the shipowning community.

The new partnership will assess the operational and retrofit solutions required by shipowners to reach their decarbonisation and performance targets. These will include assessments of engine power limitations, propulsion optimisation, and energy saving devices, use of new fuels, wind propulsion and other options.

Deltamarin Group, a leading ship design, offshore engineering and marine construction specialist, will focus on calculations and engineering optimisation solutions.

Classification society Bureau Veritas will provide verification, risk and compliance services, confirming calculations as well as carrying out detailed assessments of the safety and risk management of any engineering solutions.

Shipping broker BRS will be focused on optimising the financial performance and cost control aspects of projects including the use of carbon credits, as well as working with shipyards carrying out vessel modifications and retrofitting work.

Janne Uotila, CEO of Deltamarin, said: “The future is not only about complying with the upcoming design and operation indexes. It is about finding a transition pathway towards low and eventually zero carbon shipping. This collaboration enables us to address all of the aspects which need to be considered in solving this complex equation.”