BRS strikes out into new green territory with carbon credits brokerage

France’s Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) has become the first shipbroker to offer emissions consulting services and carbon credits brokerage. The new green offerings will become available early next year.

In a note on social media, BRS claimed it also has some “creative solutions to bring about the energy revolution in shipping”, which it will reveal soon.

Shipowners looking at carbon credits have jumped in recent months. Two famous Hong Kong shipping lines, Wah Kwong and Pacific Basin, have both debuted carbon credit schemes as have large containerlines such as MSC and CMA CGM.

“As commodity producers, traders and end users become increasingly interested in mitigating the environmental footprint of their activities, they are also likely to become more interested in offsetting emissions from the transportation of their products,” commented Mats Berglund, CEO of Pacific Basin, earlier this month.