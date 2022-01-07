AsiaTankers

BTS Tankers adds to fleet with Golden Agri Stena buy

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 7, 2022
BTS Tankers

Singapore’s BTS Tankers has taken its fleet to 11, unveiling this week its latest addition, the 2008-built product tanker BTS Fabulous (formerly GS Fabulous).

The 17,500 dwt ship was acquired from Golden Agri Stena for an undisclosed price, according to VesselsValue, the initial deal struck in November last year. The online pricing portal values the ship at just under $7.5m.

BTS Tankers has a fleet of 10 oil products and chemical tankers in the 8,000 to 17,589 dwt range. The company has previously been known as both Petroships and Brostrom Tankers Singapore.

