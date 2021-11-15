Buffed out nicely: Ever Given shows off completed nose job

Nearly eight months on from the moment it rammed into the eastern banks of the Suez Canal, crunching its bow, and causing a globally followed ship queue, the Ever Given is fully repaired and back in service, picking up containers in China bound for Europe.

The Evergreen-operated ship underwent extensive repairs at Qingdao Beihai shipyard for six weeks, twice as long as originally scheduled, and is now sporting a new bulbous bow as it makes its way south through China.

State media reported the ship loaded some 5,000 containers on Saturday at Qingdao port and is now bound for other Chinese ports plus a stop in Malaysia before it makes for Europe.

The multi-million dollar legal fallout from the six-day blockage that the Ever Given caused across the Suez Canal in late March continues.

Egypt’s National Navigational Company has just filed a lawsuit against the owners of the ship, Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha. The Egyptian company is demanding compensation, claiming to have sustained significant losses as its Wadi Sudr vessel was unable to continue its voyage due to the Ever Given incident.