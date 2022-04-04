Bulk carrier boarded in Gulf of Guinea

After months of comparative calm, a ship has been boarded in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Arch Gabriel ultramax bulk carrier, which belongs to Greece’s Tri Bulk Shipping, was boarded yesterday in international waters, 309 miles southwest of the Niger Delta, and 277 miles south of Lome, Togo.

The ship had been drifting in the area since arriving from Houston two weeks ago, presumably waiting for work.

“Whilst details remain unclear this incident would represent a break in a significant hiatus of reporting within the Gulf of Guinea,” security firm Dryad Global stated.