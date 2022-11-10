Bulk carrier detained in Australia over unpaid wages

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) inspectorate has discovered a case of wage theft and human rights abuse aboard a coal ship berthed in Newcastle port in Australia, with crew members denied their legal right to shore-leave and robbed of $75,000 in wages owed to them over three months. As a consequence of the ITF inspectorate’s findings, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has detained the ship in Newcastle until these breaches are rectified.

ITF’s Australian co-ordinator Ian Bray said the vessel, the Costanza , is now detained at the Kooragang 10 wharf operated by coal loader company Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group (NCIG).

While the $75,000 of unpaid wages are made up of a 20% shortfall to about 21 crew through August, September and October, the ship is also in breach of maritime labour conventions which compel shipowners to permit shore leave and facilitate crew changeover.

ITF inspector Dan Crumlin, who boarded the Costanza and spoke to the crew, explained that covid era restrictions that had stopped seafarers going ashore in many countries during the pandemic had been lifted in Australia almost three months ago.

“There are people on that vessel who we understand have not been off the ship in about 10 and a half months,” Mr Crumlin said.

The Costanza will remain detained at Newcastle Port until the crewmembers have received their wages and are relieved by a replacement crew for the onward journey to the Japanese port of Hitachinaka.

According to VesselsValue, the bulk carrier is owned by Orient Line Co from Japan.