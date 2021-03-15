Bulk carriers collide in Greece

Two dry bulk carriers collided 10 nautical miles west from the Greek island of Kithira in the southern Peloponnese early on Saturday morning.

The Liberian-flagged Kiveli crashed with its prow midship into the Maltese-flagged Afina I. No injuries were reported while water ingress has occurred on both ships.

Authorities deployed significant resources to the area with the two ships towed to a nearby bay yesterday and floating barriers put around them to contain any potential spills.