Bulk carriers collide in Greece

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 15, 2021
Two dry bulk carriers collided 10 nautical miles west from the Greek island of Kithira in the southern Peloponnese early on Saturday morning.

The Liberian-flagged Kiveli crashed with its prow midship into the Maltese-flagged Afina I. No injuries were reported while water ingress has occurred on both ships.

Authorities deployed significant resources to the area with the two ships towed to a nearby bay yesterday and floating barriers put around them to contain any potential spills.

