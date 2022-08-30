Bulker and LNG carrier collide off Gibraltar

A dry bulk ship loaded with steel rebars was beached 200 m off Catalan Bay in Gibraltar early this morning morning having collided with an LNG carrier.

The bulk carrier, OS 35 , was ordered to come close to shore to minimise the risk of it sinking with tugs and booms quickly deployed.

As of 7am on Tuesday, the Gibraltar government said the situation remains stable with the bow of the vessel resting on the seabed in 17 m of water, listing by three degrees to starboard.

A notice to mariners has been issued by the Gibraltar Port Authority with a 200 m exclusion zone already in place around the OS 35.

The vessel was carrying 183 tonnes of heavy fuel oil for its own consumption, alongside 250 tonnes of diesel and 27 tonnes of lube oil.

The bulk carrier was leaving Gibraltar to head to Vlissengen in the Netherlands at the time of the collision with the LNG carrier Adam LNG, which was heading into the Bay of Gibraltar. The LNG carrier was not damaged in the collision

The OS 35 is owned by Greece’s Oldstone Management while the LNG carrier is controlled by Oman Ship Management.