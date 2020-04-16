Bumi Armada FPSO charter extended by ONGC

April 16th, 2020 Asia, Offshore 0 comments

Malaysia’s Bumi Armada has announced that jointly controlled entity Shapoorji Pallonji Bumi Armada Offshore has received notification from India’s ONGC about their intention to extend the charter hire of a the Armada Sterling FPSO.

The charter is due to expire on April 20, and ONGC says the approval for formalisation of the contract extension has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

The Armada Sterling FPSO was originally chartered by ONGC for seven years, and has been operating in the ONGC D1 field located 200km off the west coast of Mumbai.

Shapoorji Pallonji Bumi Armada Offshore is a joint venture between Bumi Armada and Shapoorji Pallonji Oil and Gas.

