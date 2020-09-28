Bumi Armada secures contracts from ONGC

Malaysian offshore service provider Bumi Armada has secured two contracts from India’s state-owned oil company ONGC for works to support the Armada Sterling FPSO in Mumbai.

One contract is for a bareboat charter charter with an estimated value of $370m and the other is for operation and maintenance services and has an estimated total value of $124.7m.

Both contracts are for a fixed period of 10 years with an annual option to extend for up to five additional years, and will be effective from September 25.