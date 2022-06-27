AsiaOffshore

Bumi Armada’s appeal against Woodside judgement dismissed

Grant Rowles June 27, 2022
The Western Australian Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Malaysia’s Bumi Armada, lodged after the Malaysian company had its claim against Australia’s Woodside over a 2016 FPSO contract termination dismissed in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Bumi Armada subsidiary Armada Balnaves commenced legal proceedings against Woodside Energy Julimar in March 2016, after Woodside cancelled its contract for the Armada Claire FPSO. The company had claimed that Woodside’s notice of termination constituted a repudiation of the contract, and was claiming damages of $283.5m.

In January 2020, Bumi Armada had its claim against Woodside dismissed in the Supreme Court of Western Australia. The company appealed the decision, with the Western Australian Court of Appeal hearing the appeal in July 2021.

The FPSO had been operating in the Balnaves Field, off north-western Australia.

