Bunker barge tracking platform launched

Denmark-based bunker planning and analytics software provider BunkerMetric has rolled out a platform that tracks the movements and activities of bunker barges, globally.

The platform, dubbed BargeTracker, is built on a variety of data sources, including AIS data, geo data, vessel data, and other relevant data sources, with the goal of determining the full trajectory of any bunker barge movements and interactions with other vessels or port shore facilities. We will track +95 % of barge-vessel bunkerings live globally



According to BunkerMetric, suppliers can track whom their customers are buying from, see when an approaching vessel has last received bunkers and even see what their competitors’ barges are doing. Bunker buyers, traders, and brokers can get an insight into any bunkering market: how many barges are operating, who are the suppliers, barge utilisation, and do they deliver at anchorage, the company explained.

“We have been working on and off on this idea for years but have focused on BunkerPlanner, our fuel procurement optimisation product. Now BunkerPlanner has lifted off commercially and at the same time we have strong interest in the BargeTracker from bunkering and shipping industry, so we can dedicate the needed resources to fully mature BargeTracker. We will track +95 % of barge-vessel bunkerings live globally,” said Christian Plum, BunkerMetric CEO.