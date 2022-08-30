Bunker pricing volatility here to stay

Bunker prices, which have come off the boil in a big way over the past three months, are widely tipped to show considerable volatility in the months ahead with analysts divided on whether the slide will continue or not.

Singapore VLSFO prices have dropped by $250 per ton over the past month alone, leaving the days of $1,000+ behind.

Bunker prices tend to rise and fall with the crude oil market. November Brent is hovering around $101 and Singapore VLSFO around $785.

In the long term...