Bunkering gets its first NFT

Maaz Ahmed, who is team leader of bunker trading for Dubai tanker player Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC, has created what he says is the world’s first non-fungible token (NFT) for the bunkering industry.

The sale of the first NFT is available through to January 27 via OpenSea, which claims to be the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs.

“It’s a first ever NFT for the bunker industry,” Ahmed told Splash today.

No bids have yet been lodged. A minimum offer has been set at 340 WETH, which currently works out at close to $1m.