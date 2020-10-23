Middle EastOperations

Bunkering vessel reportedly attacked in the Gulf Guinea

The 2019-built 16,700 dwt bunkering tanker Errina was reportedly attacked near Sao Tome in the Gulf of Guinea on Thursday.

According to maritime security consultancy Dryad Global, the alert system onboard the vessel was activated when it was transiting about 200 nautical miles west of Sao Tome, and a further report indicated that efforts to contact the vessel have failed. The vessel also ceased broadcasting on AIS.

“Currently there is no evidence to link the absence of AIS signature with any potential incident,” Dryad Global said.

Ship registration information shows the vessel is owned by UAE-based Akron Trade and Transport.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

