Bunkering vessel reportedly attacked in the Gulf Guinea

The 2019-built 16,700 dwt bunkering tanker Errina was reportedly attacked near Sao Tome in the Gulf of Guinea on Thursday.

According to maritime security consultancy Dryad Global, the alert system onboard the vessel was activated when it was transiting about 200 nautical miles west of Sao Tome, and a further report indicated that efforts to contact the vessel have failed. The vessel also ceased broadcasting on AIS.

“Currently there is no evidence to link the absence of AIS signature with any potential incident,” Dryad Global said.

Ship registration information shows the vessel is owned by UAE-based Akron Trade and Transport.