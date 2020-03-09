Bunkers to be taken off stricken Polaris VLOC tomorrow

Salvors will start to take off the bunker fuel from the stricken Stellar Banner very large ore carrier (VLOC) tomorrow. The 2016-built Polaris Shipping bulker ran aground 100 km into its journey carrying a full cargo of Vale’s iron ore from Brazil to China, with a 25 m section of the ship towards the starboard bow badly damaged.

Authorities spotted another oil slick on Friday near the ship but it had disappeared by the next day.

On Saturday one of the salvage team on the ship’s bridge was injured and had to be helicoptered from the bulker to a hospital (pictured below). His condition is now reported as stable.