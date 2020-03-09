Bunkers to be taken off stricken Polaris VLOC tomorrow

Bunkers to be taken off stricken Polaris VLOC tomorrow

March 9th, 2020 Americas, Asia, Dry Cargo, Operations 0 comments

Salvors will start to take off the bunker fuel from the stricken Stellar Banner very large ore carrier (VLOC) tomorrow. The 2016-built Polaris Shipping bulker ran aground 100 km into its journey carrying a full cargo of Vale’s iron ore from Brazil to China, with a 25 m section of the ship towards the starboard bow badly damaged.

Authorities spotted another oil slick on Friday near the ship but it had disappeared by the next day.

On Saturday one of the salvage team on the ship’s bridge was injured and had to be helicoptered from the bulker to a hospital (pictured below). His condition is now reported as stable.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.