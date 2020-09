Busy Berge Bulk is making the most of all the Japanese owned tonnage coming to the market in recent weeks with brokers linking the James Marshall-led company to its third vessel acquisition since July.

Berge Bulk is linked to the purchase of the Chinese-built 177,890 dwt Cape Fushen , sold by close friend Fukujin Kisen for $13.7m.

Berge Bulk has added two newcastlemaxes to its fleet in the last couple of months. Its last cape purchase was concluded in January.