Busy MPC Container Ships sells six ships

Busy Oslo-listed MPC Container Ships has sold six ships ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,500 teu for a total of $135m. MPC has not revealed who the buyers of the vessels are.

The company has also agreed a new bank facility of $180m whole also concluding seven additional multi-year charter fixtures in today’s red-hot container shipping market.

“Following our strategy of prudent and rational capital allocation, these measures are important steps for MPCC to transition from a growth phase to a very strong value proposition of significant cash generation, good earnings visibility with strong dividend capacity and a low risk profile,” CEO Constantin Baack said.

MPC’s total fleet will consist of 68 vessels once the six vessels have been handed over to their new owners.