Buttigieg sets aside $230m for US port developments

US secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg this week announced the availability of $230m in grant funding for port and intermodal infrastructure-related projects. The funding, provided through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, is primarily intended for ocean and Great Lakes ports, and will be awarded to state and port-authority applicants for projects worth not less than $1m. Generally, the federal cost share of any project is not to exceed 80%, although some categories of projects will be eligible to receive more than 80% funding.

Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to support projects that strengthen and modernize port infrastructure and support America’s long-term economic vitality. The review process will also consider how proposed projects address climate change and environmental justice impacts and advance racial equity, reduce barriers to opportunity, and meet challenges faced by rural areas.

To provide technical assistance to applicants, the Department of Transportation will host a series of webinars about the grant-application process, including information on best practices for preparing a benefit-cost analysis. The deadline to submit an application for the program is July 30, 2021.