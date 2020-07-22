Buyers of Eastern Pacific tonnage emerge

Buyers of several low key Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) deals are slowly emerging.

EPS has sold one vintage tanker and two bulkers since Covid-19 made its move across the globe. This week shipping registers reveal two takers.

In May, brokers noted the sale of the 20-year-old aframax named Barents Sea. This ship is now renamed Baliar and has ended up with Ukrainian owner, Fides Ship Management, a pure vintage tanker player with one suezmax and and a post-panamax tanker.

The taker of one of EPS’s two bulker deals has also emerged. The 53,000 dwt Bridgegate has been renamed Ameena Jahan and is now linked to Bangladesh’s SR Shipping.

The identity of the new owners of the Divinegate, an ultramax EPS sold in May, remains unknown.