AsiaDry CargoTankers

Buyers of Eastern Pacific tonnage emerge

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow July 22, 2020
0 37 Less than a minute

Buyers of several low key Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) deals are slowly emerging. 

EPS has sold one vintage tanker and two bulkers since Covid-19 made its move across the globe. This week shipping registers reveal two takers.

In May, brokers noted the sale of the 20-year-old aframax named Barents Sea. This ship is now renamed Baliar and has ended up with Ukrainian owner, Fides Ship Management, a pure vintage tanker player with one suezmax and and a post-panamax tanker.  

The taker of one of EPS’s two bulker deals has also emerged. The 53,000 dwt Bridgegate has been renamed Ameena Jahan and is now linked to Bangladesh’s SR Shipping. 

The identity of the new owners of the Divinegate, an ultramax EPS sold in May, remains unknown. 

Tags
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close