Buyers of Hunter VLCCs revealed

The buyers of this month’s most talked about tanker sales have been revealed.

When Arne Fredly’s Hunter Group revealed it had sold its last four ships last week, the market was quickly awash with rumours of who had paid for the vessels.

Now online pricing vehicle VesselsValue has revealed Maran Tankers, part of the Angelicoussis Group, has paid $192m for the 2020-built VLCCs Hunter Disen and Hunter Frigg, while DAO Shipping is reported paying $191m for sister ships, Hunter Freya and Hunter Idun. UK-based DAO Shipping is an affiliate of Ray Car Carriers.

A fleet sell-off at Hunter had been rumoured by brokers for some weeks. Fredly is the largest shareholder in Hunter, with just under 29% of the shares.