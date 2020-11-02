BW Energy acquires jackup pair for Gabon field

BW Energy has announced the acquisition of jackup rigs Atla and Balder from Borr Drilling for a total price of $14.5m.

The two rigs will be converted for use at BW Energy’s Dussafu asset offshore Gabon.

“A jack-up conversion will enable us to reduce capital investments by about $100m compared to our previous development plan,” said Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

“We are benefitting from the availability of high-quality jack-up units at very attractive prices due to the current drilling market slump. By re-using facilities we will also achieve a substantial reduction in field development related CO2 emissions compared to a newbuild platform,” Arnet added.

The seismic reprocessing carried out by BW Energy has indicated the potential for a substantial increase to the Greater Hibiscus oil-in-place volumes, making further developments in the Hibiscus/Ruche area highly likely.

According to BW Energy, calculations show that redeployment and conversion projects offer 70%-80% reductions to greenhouse-gas emissions compared to new built assets due to reduced steel consumption and shorter yard stays.