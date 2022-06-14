BW Energy confirms Golfinho field talks with Petrobras

Norway’s BW Energy has confirmed discussions with Petrobras regarding the possibility of an acquisition of the Golfinho field, which the Brazilian state-run oil company has put up for sale.

The company said in an Oslo Exchange filing on Tuesday that the move is part of the group’s continuous consideration of opportunities to acquire assets in line with its strategy, but that it can neither confirm nor deny that a transaction will take place at this time.

Petrobras has been selling off dozens of assets in recent years in a bid to reduce debt and sharpen its focus on deepwater oil production. Petrobras had previously entered into negotiations to sell the Golfinho asset to DBO, however, those talks failed to result in a final agreement.

The Golfinho field is located in the Espírito Santo basin, 60 km off the shore of Brazil. The field started production in May 2006.

BW Energy’s main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu marine permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the company.