BW Energy dismisses rumours of Golfinho field talks with Petrobras

Norway’s BW Energy has denied press speculation regarding the possibility of an acquisition of Petrobras’ Golfinho field, which the Brazilian state-run oil company has put up for sale.

“The group has made no formal decision to acquire any of the assets currently being marketed by Petrobras,” BW Energy said on Monday.

Earlier reports said that BW Energy and Brazil’s DBO Energy had submitted binding offers for Petrobras’ offshore oilfields, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

BW Energy stated that it is continuously looking at opportunities to acquire assets in line with its strategy but that there is no guarantee it will complete any such process.

Petrobras has been selling off dozens of assets in recent years in a bid to reduce debt and sharpen its focus on deepwater oil production. Petrobras had previously entered into negotiations to sell the Golfinho asset to DBO, however, those talks failed to result in a final agreement.

The Golfinho field is located in the Espírito Santo basin, 60 km off the shore of Brazil. The field started production in May 2006.